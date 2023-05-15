Harmonised data the intelligent heart of customer engagement

Maintaining a durable and resilient business, and staying connected with customers is critical for companies navigating today’s economic headwinds.

Linda Saunders, director: solution engineering at Salesforce South Africa

You can’t know your customer if you don’t have all the relevant data and a single source of truth. Yet trying to manage huge amounts of siloed and scattered data points about a customer’s needs and wants often feels like an anchor preventing organisations from moving forward.

Today, larger enterprises have an average of 1 061 different applications to run their business. That’s 1 061 potential versions of a single customer and 1 061 records about each and every customer.

Instead of a unified, 360-degree view of the customer, you have fragmented glimpses and disconnected experiences.

The volume of data companies generate continues to grow exponentially and is expected to more than double by 2026.

In this all-digital world, milliseconds matter more, especially with the petabytes of data generated from our always-on smartphones, connected cars, home security systems, and many other devices.

Disjointed experiences waste the customer’s time, increase support costs, and don’t elicit customer loyalty. As customer expectations rise, connecting and extracting value from data in real time will become a key pillar of businesses’ growth strategies.

A single, unified, real-time view

Today, having a single, unified, and real-time view of every customer, at scale, is the intelligent heart of customer engagement. By breaking down data silos and using real-time customer insights, companies can power their sales, marketing, and commerce interactions, and deliver relevant and tailored experiences, while saving time and money.

Research shows that 65% of consumers say they will remain loyal to companies that offer a more personalised experience, with over 60% expecting companies to react instantly with up-to-date information when transferred between departments.

The combination of real-time data, AI and automation is reshaping industries entirely.

A great example of where milliseconds matter is healthcare. With real-time data, a company can create a unified health score for patients complete with data like blood pressure, temperature, and demographic and environmental information.

Take automotive for instance. When we talk of connected cars, we mean that the car will connect drivers, manufacturers, dealers, and auto lenders in ways that create more personalised experiences and higher levels of customer service. In real time, the data that is coming from the car can help shape the features and change the way drivers are experiencing the car itself.

For financial services providers, harmonised data is helping leaders to make more informed decisions for their customers and their businesses, which is of particular importance given today’s volatile economic climate. By monitoring customer activities and life events, experts can better understand and proactively help them plan for key milestones, such as buying a new home, paying for tuition, or planning for retirement.

Reduced cost and complexity

With the power of CRM, data and AI, companies can now create seamless, connected, and hyper-personalised customer experiences that weren’t possible before.

Having a golden record that captures everything about a customer in real time across every interaction eliminates the cost and complexity of building a single view of the customer, making it easy for companies to take action on their data to deliver the value that customers need.

Building a strong data culture is key to maximising the potential of information and equipping teams to make smart decisions. Having a customer data platform that acts as a single source of truth is integral to driving business resilience, meaningful customer engagement, and future growth.