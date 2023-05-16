Azure Cloud Developer – LM (2285) – Gauteng Pretoria

May 16, 2023

  • Development of Azure Networking and Security user stories.

  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience in Azure Security and Networking.

  • At least 3 years knowledge and experience in Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Terragrunt).

  • Experience with Python development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git).

Desired Skills:

  • Azure DevOps
  • GitLab
  • Terraform

