Azure Cloud Developer – LM (2285)

- Development of Azure Networking and Security user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members.
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
Minimum Requirements:
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience in Azure Security and Networking.
- At least 3 years knowledge and experience in Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g., Azure DevOps, GitLab, Terraform, Terragrunt).
- Experience with Python development including the necessary solution space e.g., version control (Git).
Desired Skills:
- Azure DevOps
- GitLab
- Terraform