Bolt launches Outternship to encourage women

Bolt has announced the Outternship programme as part of its efforts to drive more participation and inclusion for women in technology.

The six-month-long internship termed, Outternship will offer the selected candidates an opportunity to kickstart their career in an exciting role that challenges them to think outside the box in the different departments within the business.

According to a recent study by the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report, women continue to hold less than a quarter of global tech leadership positions in the workplace.

Through this internship programme, Bolt believes that exposing young women to the opportunities that lie within the tech space such as ride-hailing and food delivery allows them to be part of solutions that change how everyday people commute from A to B and order food.

Tafadzwa Samushonga, country manager for Bolt Food, says: ” As of 2022, women hold only 26,7% of technology jobs. Compared to entry-level roles, top-management positions have an even lower representation of women. We want to drive change and support women entering the tech industry.”

The chosen candidates will begin their Outternship in July where they will be placed within the following teams: operations, public relations, marketing, public policy and Bolt Food.

The application period starts on 3 May and lasts until 2 June and will include four stages in the recruitment process. The application form can be accessed here.