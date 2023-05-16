Business Analyst

Nationality: South African citizen or permanent resident with valid SA ID

Job Title: Business Analyst – Middle Level Payment Systems

Job Location: Centurion

Industry: Information Technology

Reports to: Head of Central Institutions Solutions

Introduction: The Business Analyst is a key role and is accountable to drive efficiency and operational improvements by defining the business solution, obtaining system alignment, and optimization of current and future business application functionality. The role is also responsible for analyzing requests or requirements for applications in order to determine the impact on the business as a singular and integrated system.

Requirements:

Experiemce: 5+ Years minimum of work-related experience and skills

Education: B.Sc. degree in in Computer Science / Engineering, post graduate degree preferable

Specific Skills:

Payments Systems experience

Proficient in modeling and UML

Enterprise Architect

System analysis and design experience

Superior written and verbal communication skills

Ability to focus on underlying problems and find solutions to them

Extensive business and technological skills and acumen

A strong understanding of client dynamics and requirements

A strong understanding of solution design software applications

SWIFT experience preferable

Key Objectives:

Analyse and clarify requests or requirements in order to agree the business solution with the end user.

Define and document User Stories and their related acceptance criteria.

Create user interface mock-ups and wireframes as part of the requirements specification documentation

Create UML use cases, activity diagrams and functional specifications from business requirements

Guide the development effort by conveying the end user’s vision to the software factory.

Bridging the gap between the end user, business stakeholder and development team.

Participate in technical design sessions, working with technical resources, to provide insight during solution development

Create and maintain the product backlog. This includes agreeing the prioritization of items with the end user’s.

Participates in the daily Scrums, Sprint Planning Meetings and Sprint Reviews and Retrospectives.

Participate in technical design sessions, working with technical resources, to provide insight during solution development

Inspects the product progress at the end of every Sprint and has complete authority to accept or reject work done.

Demonstrate the system to the end user after each iteration.

Create user manuals and other training related material.

Assist in creating test cases when needed.

Train end users on the applications.

Assist in system acceptance testing and troubleshooting.

Act as a user liaison to resolve system issues and write reports according to user or management requests.

Defining and standardising field level validation rules in keeping with accepted standards, i.e. SWIFT

Ensure quality assurance of applications.

Conduct and apply research on global financial market trends in the payments, settlement and securities environment.

Other: There are periods where the business analyst is expected to travel outside the boarders South Africa.

The company may include or exclude any task that may be necessary in the interest of the company at its discretion in the spectrum of services and/or duties to be rendered by the

employee.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Payments Systems

Financial Systems

SWIFT

UML

Process Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Formed in South Africa over 20 years ago for specialisation in major financial system infrastructure development, part of global group in the Central Banking space.

Learn more/Apply for this position