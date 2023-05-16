Business Analyst

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join one of the leading automotive giants in the world!

My client is based in Gauteng and is currently operating on a hybrid work model.

The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 8 years expereince with Business Analysis, worked on custom developed solutions and been involved in a software development environment.

You Will Be Responsible For:

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation

Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

custom developed solutions

As-is process

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

