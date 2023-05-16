Business Analyst

May 16, 2023

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join one of the leading automotive giants in the world!

My client is based in Gauteng and is currently operating on a hybrid work model.

The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 8 years expereince with Business Analysis, worked on custom developed solutions and been involved in a software development environment.

You Will Be Responsible For:

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation
  • Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.
  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders.

Act fast! Lets get that application out to The German Giants!!!

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • custom developed solutions
  • As-is process

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position