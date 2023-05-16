We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join one of the leading automotive giants in the world!
My client is based in Gauteng and is currently operating on a hybrid work model.
The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 8 years expereince with Business Analysis, worked on custom developed solutions and been involved in a software development environment.
You Will Be Responsible For:
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation
- Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications.
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional requirements with Stakeholders.
Act fast! Lets get that application out to The German Giants!!!
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- custom developed solutions
- As-is process
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years