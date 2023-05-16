C++ Developer

Nationality: S.A. citizen or permanent resident with valid SA ID or valid work permit for S.A

Contract Duration: 12 months

Location: Hybrid / Centurion

Experience: Minimum 8 years of work-related experience and skills

Education: Grade 12 / Matric

Applications: Experience in financial/accounting systems (Payments / Transactions / Orders)

General Purpose of the Position:

Perform high complexity (i.e. system-level applications) analysis, design, development and unit testing of software applications from user requirements and documents and to resolve defects encountered during various testing cycles.

Skills:

Programs run on various platforms and developers must be conversant about their features.

UNIX /LINUX experience as well as porting of C++

MS Visual C++ workbench experience

Understand Message-based systems using for example IBM MQ Series or Active MQ.

Experience with XML and XHTML.

Some knowledge of SWIFT.

Porting software to different *NIX operating systems.

Experience in financial/accounting systems is compulsory.

Key Objectives:

Design, code, test, debug, and implement C++ backend applications.

Attend project and agile team meetings.

Must work in agile teams to complete programming assignments.

May need to visit client locations.

Should stay current with industry developments.

Must be able to work with various computer technologies.

Must be able to use SQL and understand Oracle databases.

Strictly adhere to quality assurance procedures.

Identify and communicate all areas that might be affected by a specific code change.

Design solutions with regards to classes, database design and infrastructure design.

Consult with engineering staff to evaluate interface between hardware and software.

Develop features across multiple subsystems within our domain, including collaboration in requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding, testing and deployment.

Design Data Models to support new and enhanced functionality.

Perform Unit Testing.

Prepare software packages for releases, providing information for the release notes, and supporting the release manager.

Preparing deployment packages for clients.

Responsible for developing new programs and proofing the program to develop needed changes to assure production of a quality product.

Assisting analysts with requirement definitions, user stories, system design and specifications preparation.

Design, development, testing and support of integration jobs, data quality metrics, master data management, SOA architecture design, business intelligence and analytics.

Review existing implementations and models, identify potential bugs or deficiencies and look for possible improvements.

Participate in design discussions, design reviews, code reviews, and implementation.

After hours support may be required

Specific Skills:

Be proactive

Have a strong work ethic

Communicate efficiently

Be persistent and dependable

Be flexible

Be able to work in teams

Be able to work on own initiative

Be detail-oriented

Have exceptional programming knowledge

Be able to produce quality work

Have good time management skills

Be able to work with different technologies

Passion for Software development

The company may include or exclude any task that may be necessary in the interest of the company at its discretion in the spectrum of services and/or duties to be rendered by the

employee.

Desired Skills:

C

C++

UNIX

LINUX

SQL

SWIFT

Financial

Banking

XML

Payment

Transaction

Orders

Message Based Systems

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Formed in South Africa over 20 years ago, part of global group specialising in major financial system infrastructure development.

