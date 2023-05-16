Data Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is looking for a skilled and driven Microsoft Data Analytics Consultant who will work closely with clients to understand their unique requirements.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience as a Data and Analytics Consultant – focusing on Microsoft technologies.
- Experience in designing and developing data models, data warehouses, and multidimensional databases.
- In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Azure Data Platform, including Azure Data Lake, Azure SQL Database, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks.
- Expertise in data visualisation and reporting using Microsoft Power BI, including creating interactive dashboards and reports.
- Experience with Azure Machine Learning for predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence applications.
Responsibilities:
- Assist clients in leveraging Microsoft’s data and analytics tools and technologies to optimise business processes.
- Design and develop data and analytics solutions using Microsoft technologies such as Azure Data Platform, Power BI, SQL Server, Azure Machine Learning.
- Develop and maintain data pipelines, ETL processes.
- Perform data analysis, data profiling, and data cleansing.
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft
- Data
- Data Modeling
- Data Cleansing
- ETL Tools
- Data Development
- Data Warehousing
- SSIS
- ETL
- Azure
- Machine Learning
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing