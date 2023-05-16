Data Consultant

May 16, 2023

Our client is looking for a skilled and driven Microsoft Data Analytics Consultant who will work closely with clients to understand their unique requirements.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years’ experience as a Data and Analytics Consultant – focusing on Microsoft technologies.
  • Experience in designing and developing data models, data warehouses, and multidimensional databases.
  • In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Azure Data Platform, including Azure Data Lake, Azure SQL Database, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks.
  • Expertise in data visualisation and reporting using Microsoft Power BI, including creating interactive dashboards and reports.
  • Experience with Azure Machine Learning for predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence applications.

Responsibilities:

  • Assist clients in leveraging Microsoft’s data and analytics tools and technologies to optimise business processes.
  • Design and develop data and analytics solutions using Microsoft technologies such as Azure Data Platform, Power BI, SQL Server, Azure Machine Learning.
  • Develop and maintain data pipelines, ETL processes.
  • Perform data analysis, data profiling, and data cleansing.

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft
  • Data
  • Data Modeling
  • Data Cleansing
  • ETL Tools
  • Data Development
  • Data Warehousing
  • SSIS
  • ETL
  • Azure
  • Machine Learning
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

