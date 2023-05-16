Data Consultant

Our client is looking for a skilled and driven Microsoft Data Analytics Consultant who will work closely with clients to understand their unique requirements.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience as a Data and Analytics Consultant – focusing on Microsoft technologies.

Experience in designing and developing data models, data warehouses, and multidimensional databases.

In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Azure Data Platform, including Azure Data Lake, Azure SQL Database, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks.

Expertise in data visualisation and reporting using Microsoft Power BI, including creating interactive dashboards and reports.

Experience with Azure Machine Learning for predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence applications.

Responsibilities:

Assist clients in leveraging Microsoft’s data and analytics tools and technologies to optimise business processes.

Design and develop data and analytics solutions using Microsoft technologies such as Azure Data Platform, Power BI, SQL Server, Azure Machine Learning.

Develop and maintain data pipelines, ETL processes.

Perform data analysis, data profiling, and data cleansing.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft

Data

Data Modeling

Data Cleansing

ETL Tools

Data Development

Data Warehousing

SSIS

ETL

Azure

Machine Learning

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

