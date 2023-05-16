Data Coordinator (Wits VIDA) – Gauteng Moletsane

Main purpose of the job:

To manage the inventory of source documents and CRFs by tracking data entry, ensuring data entry deadlines are met, and assuming quality data is maintained

Supervision of data teams

Location:

Wits VIDA, Nurses Residence, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Soweto – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Quality data collection and collation

Identify data entry records using source documents

Capture study data as required

Conduct ECD review

Collate study reports, dashboards, or any report as required by the study team

Conduct regular and random data audits

Maintain QC database

Database Management

Take ownership, accountability, and responsibility for the study database

Maintain study database to ensure that all capture is completed timeously

Conduct EDC review and provide training/mentorship as required

Address database queries within 48 hours as applicable

Train staff on the study database

Liaise with relevant stakeholders to address any database issue

Support Project start-up and closeout

Assist with setting up of Master File

Support training on database usage

Support project archiving

Project Monitoring

Monitor study performance/projections against targets

Assist project staff with projections/forecasting for recruitment and retention

Update CRS database on workload/performance

Generate dashboards/visuals

Conduct simple analytics on performance indicators

Staff management

Training and instructing new data capturers on data entry forms

Manage performance and deliverables of data capturers

Required minimum education and training:

Certification in Data Management

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 2 years experience in data coordination

Professional Body registration:

South African National Council if applicable

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Working knowledge of data entry systems (MS Access, SQL, Datafax)

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office packages (Word, Excel, and Outlook)

GCP trained

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 30 May 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Skills

Computing

Healthcare

Medical

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit of the University of the Witwatersrand, formerly RMPRU (Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit) has for over 20 years conducted numerous studies to assess the burden of and prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).Current studies and projects include infant rotavirus and BCG trials.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

