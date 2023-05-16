Data Quality Specialist

Objectives of this Scope of Work

The main purpose of this position is to provide dedicated data quality services on the ERP Roadmap (HCM Cloud Solution Project) for 18 months. This resource will be:

Identifying Data Management solutions to solve business problems, bringing business and information management together, translating business requirements into data management solution requirements and conveying the business requirements into the data and information management practices.

Focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business goals.

Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

– B degree or equivalent (e.g., BCom Informatics, BSc Information Systems, BSc Informatics, BTech); and

– Data Management Certification (e.g. DAMA CDMP) will be an added advantage

– Minimum eight years’ experience in business analysis; and

– Solid exposure to Agile methodology.

– Advanced knowledge of Information Management Business Analysis (minimum of 5 years’ experience in Information Management)

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following key performanceareas:

– To define organisational data quality strategy and framework within the organisation against best practices

– To capacitate, build data quality skills and drive the data quality practice within the organisation

– To lead and action data quality profiling, cleansing and remediation focusing on the condition of data based on factors such as accuracy, completeness, consistency, reliability and whether it’s up to date.

– To assess the level to which data is fit for purpose for its intended use then develop strategies and remediations to address any shortcomings.

– To deliver the Data Quality programme and its various initiatives across the organisation and subsidiaries where mandated

To conduct an assessment on data quality maturity levels within the organisation against best practices.

– To develop standards, guidelines, processes, procedures for the quality of critical data elements within the South African Reserve Bank.

– To develop and promote data quality awareness across the organisation

– To define data quality measurement and metrics for the critical data elements to support reliable decision making

– To monitor, measure and report the data quality levels to create necessary awareness and understanding of reliability of data

– To enable the improvement of the data quality levels by means of guiding and training data stewards in all aspects of data quality (e.g. definition of data quality business rules, data quality service levels, profiling, analysis and assessment of data quality)

– To play an oversight role in the remediation of data quality issues

– To develop and manage stakeholder relations effectively to promote data quality awareness across the organisation and support reliable decision making

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Quality orientation

Motivated self-starter

Facilitation skills

Skilled in using Data Quality tools (required)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Key deliverables:

– Develop Business Cases

– Business Analysis Work Plan;

– Business Requirements Specification Document;

– Functional Requirements Specification Document;

– Information Matrix;

– User Stories;

– Change Request Document (where applicable);

– Participate in Quality Assurance;

– Participate in User Acceptance Testing.

– Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;

– Review Training documentation;

Competencies:

– Knowledge of the Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) (essential)

– Basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)

– Skilled in using Data Quality tools (required)

– Analytical thinking

– Understand and analyse business processes

– Communication skills (verbal and written)

– Facilitation skills

– Quality orientation

– Negotiation skills

– Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills

– Facilitation of workshops skills

– To build customer loyalty

– Strong team player

– Motivated self-starter

– Enterprising

Learn more/Apply for this position