Database Administrator

Job Title: Senior Database Administrator

Location: Cape Town (onsite presence required 2-3 days per week)

Job Type: Full-time

We are seeking an experienced Senior Database Administrator to join our team in Cape Town. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 7 years of experience as a DBA and experience in AWS.

Minimum of 7 years’ experience as a DBA, with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered environment.

Experience working with at least 20+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.

Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.

Must have experience in AWS.

Skills and Abilities:

Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

