Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

May 16, 2023

Job Title: Senior Database Administrator

Location: Cape Town (onsite presence required 2-3 days per week)

Job Type: Full-time

We are seeking an experienced Senior Database Administrator to join our team in Cape Town. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 7 years of experience as a DBA and experience in AWS.

  • Minimum of 7 years’ experience as a DBA, with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered environment.

  • Experience working with at least 20+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.

  • Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.

  • Must have experience in AWS.

  • Experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.

Skills and Abilities:

  • Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

  • Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

  • Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position