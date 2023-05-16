Desktop Support Technician at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical & highly ambitious Desktop Support Technician with a commitment to providing exceptional customer service is wanted by a leading National Business Systems Automation company to join its team. You will provide tech support across the company, including remotely via TeamViewer, telephone or Microsoft Teams. Duties will also include resolving hardware, software (Including in-house), and installation to configuration of software including Windows operation systems & settings. The ideal candidate must possess an IT tertiary qualification or relevant Certifications such as A+, N+, MCSA or similar with a minimum of 1 years’ experience in a similar role. You must have experience configuring and troubleshooting computer networks including TCP/IP configuration, subnets, DNS, VPN, etc.; have experience with Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis and a solid understanding of Windows 7/8/10/11 & LAN cabling and network topology Ethernet.

DUTIES:

Provide technical support across the company, including remotely using TeamViewer, telephone, or Microsoft Teams.

Resolve hardware, software (including in-house), and network problems by working with end users, other technical personnel, and external service providers.

Install, maintain, optimise, and configure software, including Windows operating systems and settings.

Contribute to continuous improvement of processes, systems, knowledge base, and third-party relationships.

Ensure best practices are followed and that all software is safe and appropriately licensed.

Ensure security and privacy of computers and network systems.

Monitor networks and hardware for unauthorized use.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Must have a tertiary qualification in Information Technology or other relevant qualifications from industry recognised institute (A+, N+, MCSA, MCSE or similar).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 1 year experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar.

Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP/IP configuration, subnets, DNS, VPN, etc.)

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft software and Office applications, with general IT industry knowledge.

Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis

Basic understanding of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11.

Basic understanding of LAN cabling and network topology (Ethernet).

South African Citizen.

Advantageous –

Knowledge of and experience with Microsoft Azure DevOps Build Pipelines and Continuous Integration.

Office365 administration tools and functions.

Knowledge of Active Directory, Azure AD, Server Management, and Network Security.

Basic understanding of SIP and VoIP.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service.

Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction.

Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail.

COMMENTS:

