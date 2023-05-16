Developer Node.js- Sandton – Gauteng Sandton

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

To develop full stack web and mobile solutions within the Capitec digital commerce & lifestyle offerings

Experience

* 5 years’ proven experience in software development

* Experience in the following development languages: Minimum Full Stack Web Development

* Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML

* Web Components

* NodeJS

* MSSQL

* Web Services

* Rest Services

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Testing practices

* Standards and governance

* Agile development life cycle

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* Banking systems environment

* System architecture (technical design and implementation and processes)

* Cloud Computing SErvices (AWS, Azure, etc.)

* Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

node.js

AWS

Restful API

Learn more/Apply for this position