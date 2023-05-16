Developer Node.js- Sandton

Company description:
Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.
Job description: Purpose Statement
To develop full stack web and mobile solutions within the Capitec digital commerce & lifestyle offerings
Experience
* 5 years’ proven experience in software development
* Experience in the following development languages: Minimum Full Stack Web Development
* Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML
* Web Components
* NodeJS
* MSSQL
* Web Services
* Rest Services
Qualifications (Minimum)
* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
* IT systems development processes (SDLC)
* Application development
* Testing practices
* Standards and governance
* Agile development life cycle
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
* UML
* Systems analysis and design
* Banking systems environment
* System architecture (technical design and implementation and processes)
* Cloud Computing SErvices (AWS, Azure, etc.)
* Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)
Skills
* Communications Skills
* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
* Analytical Skills
* Problem solving skills
Conditions of Employment
* Clear criminal and credit record
