ESB Biztalk Developer

May 16, 2023

ESB Biztalk Developer
Essential Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop and maintain integration solutions, based on Microsoft BizTalk Server 2016/2020 and .Net technologies (web services), .net core
  • Participate as integration developer in Global IT projects
  • Analyse and modify existing ESB interfaces based on business change requests
  • Perform detailed data mapping analysis and documentation
  • Adhere the Development and Change Process established in the Development Team
  • Provide support on integration testing
  • Create and maintain technical and support documentation
  • Provide third line support for existing ESB interfaces
  • Familiar with various design and architectural patterns
  • Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
  • Being a mentor for other developers and ensure proper knowledge transfer.

Technical Requirements:

  • 7+ years of experience in IT support or software development, testing.
  • Sound knowledge in Microsoft BizTalk, C # and SQL Server. This must include the following.

? Creating Schemas (XML, Flat file, CSV etc.)
? Writing XSLT v1.0 code to be used in BizTalk map without map functoids,
? Configuration of WCF Custom adapters for Basic Http, SQL, Oracle, FILE, FTP, SFTP etc.
? Deploying the application in clustered environments.
? Writing BizTalk custom pipeline components using C# code.
? Writing optimized SQL query to create database, tables, stored procedures with inner joins etc.
? Creating WCF or REST API web service using C# code.
? Working knowledge of XML, XSLT, XPATH is a must.

  • Strong focus on delivery and service-oriented mindset.
  • Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
  • Should have strong analytical skill to understand the development requirements.
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools like TFS (Team Foundation Service)
  • Must understand concepts like B2B, EAI, and ESB.
  • Working experience on JIRA tool and Agile methodology.
  • Agile mindset of pulling the work from backlog rather being pushed to take the task.
  • Take responsibility to own the work in end to end implementation.
  • Good to have the Automated deployment tool experience.
  • Bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft BizTalk
  • C # and SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position