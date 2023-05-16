ESB Biztalk Developer

Essential Responsibilities:

Design, develop and maintain integration solutions, based on Microsoft BizTalk Server 2016/2020 and .Net technologies (web services), .net core

Participate as integration developer in Global IT projects

Analyse and modify existing ESB interfaces based on business change requests

Perform detailed data mapping analysis and documentation

Adhere the Development and Change Process established in the Development Team

Provide support on integration testing

Create and maintain technical and support documentation

Provide third line support for existing ESB interfaces

Familiar with various design and architectural patterns

Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

Being a mentor for other developers and ensure proper knowledge transfer.

Technical Requirements:

7+ years of experience in IT support or software development, testing.

Sound knowledge in Microsoft BizTalk, C # and SQL Server. This must include the following.

? Creating Schemas (XML, Flat file, CSV etc.)

? Writing XSLT v1.0 code to be used in BizTalk map without map functoids,

? Configuration of WCF Custom adapters for Basic Http, SQL, Oracle, FILE, FTP, SFTP etc.

? Deploying the application in clustered environments.

? Writing BizTalk custom pipeline components using C# code.

? Writing optimized SQL query to create database, tables, stored procedures with inner joins etc.

? Creating WCF or REST API web service using C# code.

? Working knowledge of XML, XSLT, XPATH is a must.

Strong focus on delivery and service-oriented mindset.

Strong understanding of object-oriented programming

Should have strong analytical skill to understand the development requirements.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools like TFS (Team Foundation Service)

Must understand concepts like B2B, EAI, and ESB.

Working experience on JIRA tool and Agile methodology.

Agile mindset of pulling the work from backlog rather being pushed to take the task.

Take responsibility to own the work in end to end implementation.

Good to have the Automated deployment tool experience.

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

Desired Skills:

Microsoft BizTalk

C # and SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

