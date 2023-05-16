ESB Biztalk Developer
Essential Responsibilities:
- Design, develop and maintain integration solutions, based on Microsoft BizTalk Server 2016/2020 and .Net technologies (web services), .net core
- Participate as integration developer in Global IT projects
- Analyse and modify existing ESB interfaces based on business change requests
- Perform detailed data mapping analysis and documentation
- Adhere the Development and Change Process established in the Development Team
- Provide support on integration testing
- Create and maintain technical and support documentation
- Provide third line support for existing ESB interfaces
- Familiar with various design and architectural patterns
- Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests
- Being a mentor for other developers and ensure proper knowledge transfer.
Technical Requirements:
- 7+ years of experience in IT support or software development, testing.
- Sound knowledge in Microsoft BizTalk, C # and SQL Server. This must include the following.
? Creating Schemas (XML, Flat file, CSV etc.)
? Writing XSLT v1.0 code to be used in BizTalk map without map functoids,
? Configuration of WCF Custom adapters for Basic Http, SQL, Oracle, FILE, FTP, SFTP etc.
? Deploying the application in clustered environments.
? Writing BizTalk custom pipeline components using C# code.
? Writing optimized SQL query to create database, tables, stored procedures with inner joins etc.
? Creating WCF or REST API web service using C# code.
? Working knowledge of XML, XSLT, XPATH is a must.
- Strong focus on delivery and service-oriented mindset.
- Strong understanding of object-oriented programming
- Should have strong analytical skill to understand the development requirements.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools like TFS (Team Foundation Service)
- Must understand concepts like B2B, EAI, and ESB.
- Working experience on JIRA tool and Agile methodology.
- Agile mindset of pulling the work from backlog rather being pushed to take the task.
- Take responsibility to own the work in end to end implementation.
- Good to have the Automated deployment tool experience.
- Bachelor’s degree or higher in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft BizTalk
- C # and SQL Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years