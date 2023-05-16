Full Stack Developer Java 8 – Midrand/Home – R640 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A Java Full Stack Developer is required to join a team of awesome developers creating next generation software systems with innovative brilliance.

The role requires someone with strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER

Technical Environment:

Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid

ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS

Java 8+

Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)

AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate

Postgres

IBM MQ

Apache Kafka

Apache Camel

Qualification and Experience:

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience

At least 6 years development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes

Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application

Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)

Meet with end users to understand Business requirements

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies

Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Review and present to Product Owners

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Reference Number for this position is GZ57003 which is a Contract position based in Midrand/Rosslyn/Home offering a contract rate of between R550 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Angular

JavaScript

Typescript

RxJS

SCSS

Java 8+

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position