Full Stack Developer Java 8 – Midrand/Home – R640 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A Java Full Stack Developer is required to join a team of awesome developers creating next generation software systems with innovative brilliance.
The role requires someone with strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER
Technical Environment:
- Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
- ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
- Java 8+
- Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)
- AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate
- Postgres
- IBM MQ
- Apache Kafka
- Apache Camel
Qualification and Experience:
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
- At least 6 years development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes
- Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
- Meet with end users to understand Business requirements
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies
- Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Review and present to Product Owners
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Reference Number for this position is GZ57003 which is a Contract position based in Midrand/Rosslyn/Home offering a contract rate of between R550 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
