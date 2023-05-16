Full Stack Developer Java 8 – Midrand/Home – R640 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

May 16, 2023

A Java Full Stack Developer is required to join a team of awesome developers creating next generation software systems with innovative brilliance.

The role requires someone with strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER

Technical Environment:

  • Extensive experience with Angular 10+, AG Grid
  • ECMAScript 7+ / JavaScript, Typescript, RxJS, SCSS
  • Java 8+
  • Spring Framework (Spring Boot, MVC, Data/JPA, Security etc.)
  • AWS stack such as Kinesis, CloudWatch, CDK, Fargate
  • Postgres
  • IBM MQ
  • Apache Kafka
  • Apache Camel

Qualification and Experience:

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous or relevant experience
  • At least 6 years development experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous
  • Working on a new function as part of the vehicle production planning process which is used to verify and plan plant and material capacities and production volumes
  • Full Stack Development and Maintenance of the Production Planning Capacity Management platform / application
  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence, XRay)
  • Meet with end users to understand Business requirements
  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies
  • Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Review and present to Product Owners
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Reference Number for this position is GZ57003 which is a Contract position based in Midrand/Rosslyn/Home offering a contract rate of between R550 to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

