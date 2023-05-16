Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand / Hydrid – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is an opportunity to conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/ DevOps delivery model for an international software engineering market leader.
Core understanding and or commercial experience:
- Back End:
- Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQLz, REST, SOAP, MicroProfile, Payara
- Optional Quarkus, Apache Lucene
- Front End:
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax
- Optional JSF/JSP
- CI/CD:
- Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify
- GitHub, GitHub Actions, Azure Container registry)
- Testing:
- Unit Test Framework Junit, optional function Testing Selenium, integration testing
- Infrastructure:
- AZURE or other cloud infrastructure
- Databases:
- SQL, NoSQL
- SDLC Methodology:
- Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XPAtlassian tools: Jira, Confluence
- DevOps
- Databases: Oracle, Postgres
- Containers: Docker, Kubernetes
Reference Number for this position is GZ6602 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R550 up to R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
