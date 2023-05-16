Intel, BCG partner on secure generative AI

Intel Corporation and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) have announced a strategic collaboration to enable generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) using end-to-end Intel AI hardware and software.

The GenAI solution delivers fully custom and proprietary solutions to enterprise clients while keeping private data in the isolation of their trusted environments.

BCG leveraged Intel’s AI supercomputer powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors and AI-optimised Habana Gaudi hardware accelerators, as well as production-ready hybrid cloud-scale software. The Intel system powers BCG’s GenAI model that delivers insights based on over 50 years’ worth of highly confidential and proprietary data.

In addition, all AI training and inferencing was completed within BCG’s security perimeter.

“Generative AI requires a truly democratised approach that enables more secure and scalable choice so enterprises can safely benefit from the technology,” says Sandra Rivera, executive vice-president and GM of the Data Centre and AI Group at Intel. “Our collaboration with BCG allows us to help customers build generative AI applications that require technology optimised across the entire stack completely inside their chosen security perimeter.”