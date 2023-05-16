Intermediate Full Stack Developer at Reverside

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Reverside is looking for a Candidate with 4 + Years of experience. Must have Python background and Java / Cloud as main languages. Candidate should be equipped with Back – End and Front – End skills such as:
Software Development:
- Java(Spring Boot, JPA, Maven)
- Python (Flask, Celery)
- JavaScript (Node.js)
DevOps
- Docker (Swarm, Compose)
- Kubernetes, Openshift
- Jenkins
- Grafana
- ELK
Databases
- Relational (MYSQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL)
- NoSQL (MongoDB)
Configuration Management
- Jira (Scrum, Kanban)
- Documentation (Confluence)
- Artifacts (Nexus)
- VCS (Bitbucket, GitHub,Git)
Cloud Computing
- AWS (EKS, Lambda,S3)
About The Employer:
