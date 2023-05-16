Intermediate Full Stack Developer at Reverside

May 16, 2023

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Reverside is looking for a Candidate with 4 + Years of experience. Must have Python background and Java / Cloud as main languages. Candidate should be equipped with Back – End and Front – End skills such as:

Software Development:

  • Java(Spring Boot, JPA, Maven)
  • Python (Flask, Celery)
  • JavaScript (Node.js)

DevOps

  • Docker (Swarm, Compose)
  • Kubernetes, Openshift
  • Jenkins
  • Grafana
  • ELK

Databases

  • Relational (MYSQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL)
  • NoSQL (MongoDB)

Configuration Management

  • Jira (Scrum, Kanban)
  • Documentation (Confluence)
  • Artifacts (Nexus)
  • VCS (Bitbucket, GitHub,Git)

Cloud Computing

  • AWS (EKS, Lambda,S3)

About The Employer:

