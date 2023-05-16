Intermediate Full Stack Developer at Reverside – Gauteng Johannesburg

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Reverside is looking for a Candidate with 4 + Years of experience. Must have Python background and Java / Cloud as main languages. Candidate should be equipped with Back – End and Front – End skills such as:

Software Development:

Java(Spring Boot, JPA, Maven)

Python (Flask, Celery)

JavaScript (Node.js)

DevOps

Docker (Swarm, Compose)

Kubernetes, Openshift

Jenkins

Grafana

ELK

Databases

Relational (MYSQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL)

NoSQL (MongoDB)

Configuration Management

Jira (Scrum, Kanban)

Documentation (Confluence)

Artifacts (Nexus)

Artifacts (Nexus)

VCS (Bitbucket, GitHub,Git)

Cloud Computing

AWS (EKS, Lambda,S3)

Desired Skills:

Java (Spring Boot

JPA

Maven)

Python (Flask

Celery)

JavaScript (Node.js)

Docker (Swarm

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position