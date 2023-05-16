Internship IT Computer Operator at Sintrex Integration Services – Western Cape Bellville

Overview:

All interns report directly to the Training Manager.

Interns form part of a 12-month internship programme where they are trained up to be employed into the company.

Once successfully employed they will be placed in a junior role which could be as an Computer IT Operator, Sys Admin, member of the Drawing Team, part of the Centre of Excellence or a Solutions Specialist.

We are not looking for developers.

Interns have to complete a series of assessments, examination and practical projects in order to pass their internship with high expectation.

Core Outputs:

Complete and pass all assigned tasks and tests as per the Internship Programme

Successfully integrate yourself with the Sintrex Team

Achieve all practical tasks and assignments while on-site or in the practical phase

Logbooks are kept up to date

Behavioural Competencies:

High degree of aptitude in the IT environment

Passion for technology

Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter)

High degree of professionalism

Deadline driven

Passion, drive and ability to learn new technologies quickly

Attention to detail and producing quality work

Team orientated

Able to work under pressure

Strong analytical skills

Openness to learning

Languages:

English: Read / Write / Speak

Afrikaans: Understand / Read / Write

Essential Requirements

Grade 12 (NSC)

A+ and N+ or similar IT related qualification

Basic understanding of computer and network hardware, applications and networking

Basic understanding of operating systems eg, Windows, Windows Server, and Linux would be an advantage

Basic systems administration tasks

Experience in the installation and set-up of networks, servers or workstations will be an advantage

SQL would be advantage

Good understanding of the OSI module

Desired Skills:

Matric

A+

N+

SQL

Computer and Network hardware

Basic administration skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years IT Networking

Less than 1 year Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Sintrex is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, Sintrex attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.

The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.

Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.

Learn more/Apply for this position