Internship IT Computer Operator at Sintrex Integration Services

Overview:
All interns report directly to the Training Manager.
Interns form part of a 12-month internship programme where they are trained up to be employed into the company.
Once successfully employed they will be placed in a junior role which could be as an Computer IT Operator, Sys Admin, member of the Drawing Team, part of the Centre of Excellence or a Solutions Specialist.
We are not looking for developers.
Interns have to complete a series of assessments, examination and practical projects in order to pass their internship with high expectation.
Core Outputs:
- Complete and pass all assigned tasks and tests as per the Internship Programme
- Successfully integrate yourself with the Sintrex Team
- Achieve all practical tasks and assignments while on-site or in the practical phase
- Logbooks are kept up to date
Behavioural Competencies:
- High degree of aptitude in the IT environment
- Passion for technology
- Entrepreneurial initiative (self-starter)
- High degree of professionalism
- Deadline driven
- Passion, drive and ability to learn new technologies quickly
- Attention to detail and producing quality work
- Team orientated
- Able to work under pressure
- Strong analytical skills
- Openness to learning
- Languages:
- English: Read / Write / Speak
- Afrikaans: Understand / Read / Write
Essential Requirements
- Grade 12 (NSC)
- A+ and N+ or similar IT related qualification
- Basic understanding of computer and network hardware, applications and networking
- Basic understanding of operating systems eg, Windows, Windows Server, and Linux would be an advantage
- Basic systems administration tasks
- Experience in the installation and set-up of networks, servers or workstations will be an advantage
- SQL would be advantage
- Good understanding of the OSI module
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- A+
- N+
- SQL
- Computer and Network hardware
- Basic administration skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years IT Networking
- Less than 1 year Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Sintrex is passionate about the innovative pursuit of excellence in providing end-to-end IT management and consultative IT services that create reliable, robust and user friendly solutions. Through a culture of excellence, partnership and fun, Sintrex attracts and empowers staff with an inspirational work experience, world class software and globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients, helping to secure and enhance their IT reputations.
The successful candidate will be part of a team in a highly pressured environment. We encourage our team members to take ownership of their responsibilities.
Candidates who do not thrive under pressure and who are not inherently dedicated to being the best they can be through a self-learning attitude do not enjoy our environment.