Licensing and RFP Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Licensing and RFP Project Manager will focus on the preparation for the Request for Proposal (RFP) process and the next license and transition between license operators by working with other divisions across the Commission and the Client operator .

REQUIRED QUALIFICATION

• Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

• Project Management

EXPERIENCE

• 5 years wealth of experience in licensing process, project management and development of strategy.

• Must have Legal research and advisory experience.

KEY DELIVERABLES

• Management and implementation of the RFP Process and the board strategy

• Monitor implementation of the transition of operators.

• Analyze performance of the operator against the licence and the business plan in preparation of the next License and sports pools.

• Conduct research and report on matters relating to the RFP in preparation of the next license.

• Project management of the RFP and licensing process.

• Education and awareness of the licensing process.

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

• Capacity to balance a diverse role, high level of multi-tasking.

• Creative, highly innovative, and not afraid to challenge the status quo.

• Excellent partner management and collaboration.

• Excellent communication skills, written and verbal.

• Great teammate, and able to work independently with confidence.

• Analytical and highly organised.

• Ability to work at pace, navigating complexity. • Confidence to challenge key stakeholders. • Demonstrable high organisational skills and self-disciplined working practices. • Professional and positive communication, both internally and externally.

Desired Skills:

Legal

Project Management

RFQ (Request for Quotation)

Learn more/Apply for this position