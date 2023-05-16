Mid-Senior Python Developer (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Join the fun and flexible environment of a fast-growing Telecoms specialist seeking the expertise of a forward-thinking and tenacious Mid-Senior Python Developer. This role offers you the opportunity to learn and make a vital contribution to the sphere of Telecommunications Engineering while being involved in DevOps, interface design, complex data analytics, database administration, networking and software development methodologies. You must preferably possess a Computer Science/Maths/Physics/Engineering or similar tertiary qualification, have 5+ years’ Software Development and skills including Linux, Git, SSH and SQL.

DUTIES:

Work closely with the Chief Technology Officer in order to develop and deploy new software and features.

Stay current and help implement. Fight for them.

Quantity of work: Strive to get 1% faster and more efficient every day.

Quality: It matters in old and new code.

Fix legacy code; don’t sweep problems under the mat.

Safeguard and protect customers’ and the company’s data and intellectual property.

Solve the [Email Address Removed] real-problem-at-hand may not even be known, and the spec may be misleading. It will require some tenacious digging.

Help and train colleagues (you were once there) and customers.

Critically evaluate processes, improve them, and help implement them.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Preferably graduated in Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, Engineering, or similar.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years’ experience as a Software Developer.

Comfortable with Linux, Git, SSH, etc.

Experience with SQL databases.

We value experience with the following:

Python (Django)

Angular

AngularJS

HTML

CSS

PostgreSQL

Google Data Studio

Google BigQuery

ATTRIBUTES:

A fast and methodical, curious and analytical mind.

Seizes ownership, and initiative.

Solid verbal and written communication skills.

COMMENTS:

