Mobile Developer (Ionic & Angular) – Johannesburg (West-Rand) – Up to R780k at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A specialised healthcare management company based in the West Rand is on the hunt for an exceptional mobile developer utilising Ionic and Angular to join their growing technical team.
It’s a great opportunity for high calibre candidates who are self-driven, takes initiatives and can achieve tasks independently. Once you have proven yourself in the business you will be given an opportunity to work remotely up to 4 days a week with a high degree of flexibility.
Requirements:
- Ionic
- Redit
- Angular
- Plug-ins
- JSON
- Java
- Strong mobile development
Reference Number for this position is DB55924 which is a Permanent position based in Roodepoort JHB offering a cost to company salary negotiable between R620k to R780k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree