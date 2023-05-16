Mobile Developer (Ionic & Angular) – Johannesburg (West-Rand) – Up to R780k at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A specialised healthcare management company based in the West Rand is on the hunt for an exceptional mobile developer utilising Ionic and Angular to join their growing technical team.

It’s a great opportunity for high calibre candidates who are self-driven, takes initiatives and can achieve tasks independently. Once you have proven yourself in the business you will be given an opportunity to work remotely up to 4 days a week with a high degree of flexibility.

If you feel that this might be that ideal opportunity that you have been dreaming about, Apply now!!

Requirements:

Ionic

Redit

Angular

Plug-ins

JSON

Java

Strong mobile development

Reference Number for this position is DB55924 which is a Permanent position based in Roodepoort JHB offering a cost to company salary negotiable between R620k to R780k negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Ionic

Redit

Angular

Plug-ins

JSON

Java

Strong mobile development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position