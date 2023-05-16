Prof Barry Dwolatzky dies

Professor Barry Dwolatzky, Emeritus Professor in the School of Electrical and Information Engineering at Wits University, has died following a short stay in hospital.

Among his lasting legacies was the foundation of Wits University’s Joburg Centre for Software Engineering (JCSE), where he was a director, and the Wits Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct.

Dwolatzky earned his BSc(Eng) and PhD in Electrical Engineering at Wits. He worked as a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST), Imperial College London, and at the GEC-Marconi Research Centre.

He returned to Wits as a senior lecturer in 1989, becoming a professor in 2000. In July 2021 he joined the office of the Wits deputy vice-chancellor: research and innovation as the director of innovation strategy. He was also on the University of Pretoria’s computer science advisory board.

Prof Dwolatzky was admitted to hospital three weeks ago and succumbed today (16 May 2023).

He leaves his wife, Rina King and children Leslie and Jodie Dwolatzky.