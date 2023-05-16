Project Manager (Mining) at Ntice Search

A Mining house based in the Limpopo area is looking for a well experienced and qualified Project Manager.
Duties:
Responsible for the management of the Project Management Office (PMO) to successfully deliver Stay-in-Business (SIB) Capital and adhoc projects year-on-year.
Qualifications:
- 8 – 10 years’ post qualification experience with at least 4 years in project management studies and execution of multidisciplinary projects, and/ or overseeing multidisciplinary project teams
- Knowledge of Project Management Body of Principles (PMBOK)
- Professional registration in Engineering or equivalent
- Working knowledge of project Enterprise Project Management Systems, e.g. MS Projects, Primavera P6, Prism
Desired Skills:
- Project
- Manager
- Mining