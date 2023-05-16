QA Tester – Dynamics 365 (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK-based provider of Data-Centric Business Solutions is seeking a skilled and detail-oriented IT Tester specialized in either Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (CE) or Finance and Operations (F&O) testing, with a specific focus on the Procurement and Sourcing, and Commerce modules (in case of F&O expertise). You will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of the company’s products spanning across D365 platforms (D365 CE, D365 F&O and D365 Commerce App (former MPOS), in the process areas of Order & Inventory Management, Service/Repairs, Store Cash Management and OTC sales. Our client is open to candidates with experience in either CE or F&O and are willing to learn and expand their skill set to include other modules. The successful candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand testing requirements for the Product Line.

Develop and execute test cases to verify features & User stories against functional requirements.

Perform various types of testing, including functional, regression and integration testing.

Identify, document, and track defects in the defect management system (Azure DevOps).

Collaborate with developers and business analysts to resolve defects and validate fixes.

Identify opportunities for test automation and (eventually) support in automated test scripts.

Communicate test progress, results, and risks/issues to stakeholders.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

Proven experience as an IT Tester, with a focus on either Dynamics 365 CE or Finance & Operations testing.

Proficiency in test case creation, execution, and defect management.

Ability to adapt and learn new technologies and modules.

Experience with test automation tools and frameworks is a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.

Detail-oriented with a focus on delivering high-quality results.

