Rapid growth forecast for embedded finance

The global embedded finance market size is expected to reach $588,49-billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 32,2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research.

The benefits of embedded finance, such as an alternate source of revenue for the business, competitive advantage, and enhanced customer experience, are anticipated to fuel the market’s growth. Furthermore, the ease of integrating banking services into non-banking business platforms using APIs is a major factor driving the embedded finance industry growth.

The rising adoption of embedded finance by various big players in the market, including Amazon, Inc, Shopify, and Uber Technologies, among others, is expected to drive the embedded finance growth over the forecast period. These companies offer various embedded finance services such as buy now pay later services, wallet services, and payment services to their customers.

In addition, the rising investments in embedded finance startups also bode well with the market’s growth.

The shift in consumer preferences and the rise of fintech startups and digital platforms have enabled the development of innovative financial products and services. Furthermore, embedded finance has the potential to democratize access to financial services and enable businesses to provide more personalized and convenient services to their customers. Additionally, rising online shopping trends are also anticipated to drive market’s growth over the forecast period.

The global pandemic has been favorable to market growth. The increasing launches and expansion of embedded finance services during the pandemic fueled the market’s growth.

Highlights from the embedded finance market report include:

* The embedded payment segment dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the growth in adoption of digital payment across the globe.

* The B2B segment dominated the market in 2022. The B2B embedded finance provides businesses with new revenue streams, helping them improve their financial performance.

* Travel & entertainment segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment in the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of embedded finance services by travel & entertainment companies. For instance, gaming companies can integrate payment services into their games to allow players to purchase virtual goods and in-game items using a seamless and secure payment system.

* North America dominated the market in 2022. The well-developed digital infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of the embedded finance industry across the region.