Senior Front End Developer at Bluferry Consulting (PTY) Ltd

We are seeking a highly skilled, motivated, and detail-oriented Senior Front-End Developer to join our dynamic IT team. In this role, you will be responsible for spearheading the development of the “client-side” of our cutting-edge applications. Your expertise in translating company and customer requirements into functional, visually appealing interactive applications using the latest Angular framework will be invaluable.

As a key member of our team, you will play a crucial role in refining our front-end development technologies, as this is a new position within our company. We expect you to stay at the forefront of the industry, continuously exploring and incorporating the latest advancements into our development processes. Your goal will be to create functional and captivating digital interaction platforms that deliver exceptional user experiences.

Duties & Responsibilities

Utilise advanced frontend frameworks to craft intuitive and user-friendly web applications.

Seamlessly integrate applications with backend systems by leveraging APIs.

Optimise application performance for enhanced efficiency and responsiveness.

Collaborate closely with backend developers to enhance overall usability.

Gather feedback from various application users and develop effective solutions.

Prepare comprehensive functional requirement documents and user guides.

Provide assistance to backend developers with coding and troubleshooting tasks.

Demonstrate a proactive approach in troubleshooting and resolving complex problems.

Manage multiple projects concurrently while meeting established deadlines.

Adapt quickly to evolving instructions and requirements in a fast-paced environment.

Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends.

Desired Experience & Qualification

3-5 years of proven experience as a Front-End Developer, demonstrating a track record of successful project delivery.

Relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science or a related field.

Proficiency in markup languages, including HTML and CSS.

Extensive experience with JavaScript, CSS, and Typescript.

In-depth knowledge and expertise in the Angular 2+ framework.

Familiarity with browser testing and debugging techniques.

Comprehensive understanding of the entire web development process, including design, development, and deployment.

Keen eye for layout aesthetics and attention to detail.

Familiarity with content management frameworks.

Ability to excel in a fast-paced environment and maintain productivity under pressure.

Excellent analytical and multitasking skills, enabling efficient problem-solving.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Desired Skills:

HTML

Front-end

CSS

typescript

Javascript

Angular 2

Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Architecture & Engineering Services

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Permanent Position

Hybrid 3 Days in office 2 days remote

