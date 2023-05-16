Senior Java Developer (12 Month Contract) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

The coding expertise of a self-driven Senior Java Developer is sought to fill a 12-Month Contract role with a leading global Digital Solutions Tech company in Johannesburg.

DUTIES:

Java and spring related technology.

REST services, documentation, authentication, and authorization.

SOAP services.

Database skills.

CI/CD, continuous deliver of quality code into production. Deployment at least once a week.

REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge in the following technologies and practices would be advantageous:

• TDD

• Pair programming

• Kubernetes

• Azure

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Java

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position