Senior Manager IT at Universal Healthcare

We’re Hiring a Senior General Manager: Engineering

Why Join us?

Universal Healthcare offers healthcare management and technology solutions, serving more than 40 healthcare funders in the public and private healthcare sector. Having established Universal as an industry trailblazer through our empirical and theoretically sound approach to integrated healthcare services, the Universal Healthcare team is distinguished by its commitment to superior quality, innovation, and performance.

How you’ll contribute to the team:

As the head of applications at Universal, your primary responsibilities are to manage the development, enhancement and operational support of operational computer applications. Your duties are to oversee staff, assist with training of new employees, provide application enhancement, control the release process for applications, and offer ongoing support for internal departments and external users. You collaborate with other teams and vendors to implement changes, updates, and troubleshoot issues to find solutions. As a manager, you also ensure adherence to regulatory policies and procedures within the industry. An IT applications manager also prepares analysis and reports on active systems.

Four Main things you’d have to take responsibility for within the first 6 months:

Strategy, Operations and Budgets

Information Technology:

Project Management:

Contract Management:

Minimum Requirements:

Post graduate degree in management or information systems, computer science, or a similar field.

Prior leadership or management experience at a senior level.

Other qualifications include knowledge of business application development, testing, and maintenance, experience in a variety of data integration technologies, and expertise in information technology disciplines, including software applications and interfaces, quality assurance, production operations, and system management.

As technology is continuously changing, you must stay up to date on new developments and trends in the industry. Strong communication and efficient problem solving are essential skills.

Strong skills in written English are essential and experience with preparing documentation for tenders or executive consumption would be highly beneficial.

Fundamental understanding of processes and systems.

Strong focus on outcomes and delivery

Ability to compile and manage budgets and expenditure.

Determination and management of staff complement.

Ability to be develop and maintain healthy relationships with business users – our clients.

Remuneration:

A competitive salary and benefits will be negotiated, consistent with experience and the role and responsibilities of the position.

The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to foster diversity in the workplace; Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

How to apply:

Please submit all applications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Strategic Management

Operations Management

Budget Management

Training & Development

Information Management

Information Technology

Project Management

Contract Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

