Senior .NET Developer at Datafin Recruitment

If you are a skilled and motivated developer with a passion for delivering high-quality code, our client based in Sandton would love to hear from you! As a Senior .Net Developer you will get the opportunity to work on exciting projects, collaborate with talented professionals, and contribute to the development of cutting-edge software solutions. The successful candidate will have extensive experience and expertise in .Net development and strong knowledge of RESTful services, including documentation, authentication, and authorization.

Utilize your expertise in .Net development to design, develop, and maintain software applications.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, analyse business needs, and propose technical solutions.

Develop and consume RESTful services, ensuring proper documentation, authentication, and authorization.

Demonstrate strong database skills, including the ability to write and understand complex SQL queries.

Ensure the quality of deployed code changes by actively participating in code reviews and conducting peer reviews.

Utilize your Angular experience to contribute to front-end development tasks as needed.

Embrace a continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) approach, deploying high-quality code changes into production at least once a day.

Extensive experience and expertise in .Net development.

Strong knowledge of RESTful services, including documentation, authentication, and authorization.

Proficiency in database technologies, with the ability to write and understand complex SQL queries.

Commitment to ensuring the quality of deployed code changes through thorough code reviews.

Experience with Angular for front-end development is highly desirable.

Familiarity with CI/CD practices, emphasizing the continuous delivery of quality code into production.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication and collaboration abilities, with the willingness to work in a team-oriented environment.

