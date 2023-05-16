Senior Python Developer at Universal Healthcare – Gauteng Sunninghill

We’re Hiring a Senior Python Developer

Why Join us?

Universal Healthcare offers healthcare management and technology solutions, serving more than 40 healthcare funders in the public and private healthcare sector. Having established Universal as an industry trailblazer through our empirical and theoretically sound approach to integrated healthcare services, the Universal Healthcare team is distinguished by its commitment to superior quality, innovation, and performance.

How you’ll contribute to the team:

Produce high quality software that is well-designed, fault tolerant and maintainable.

Design solutions to which are innovative, scalable with exceptional performance.

Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

Work in an environment which will give you the freedom to learn, grow and explore.

Work with a team that will value your insights and unique abilities.

Minimum Requirements:

5+ work experience on server-side applications specifically around integrations and data processing.

Experience in healthcare and /or other high availability real time systems is a huge plus.

Computer Science degree or equivalent; preference will be given to candidates with post-graduate honours and master’s degrees.

Our Tech Stack:

Python development

Sql Alchemy

Flask

Microservices

Docker

Kubernetes

Azure or Google Cloud Platform or AWS experience

Kafka

SQL/RDBMS

MongoDB

Some Dev/Ops experience

Remuneration:

A competitive salary and benefits will be negotiated, consistent with experience and the role and responsibilities of the position.

The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to foster diversity in the workplace; Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

How to apply:

Please submit all applications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

flask

microservices

docker

kubernetes

cloud experience

kafka

Python Development

mongo

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

