SilverBridge digitalises Mauritian insurer’s customer onboarding process

MUA, a regional financial services company committed to providing innovative insurance and financial solutions for communities in Mauritius, East Africa, and the Indian Ocean, partnered with South African financial services technology provider SilverBridge to digitalise its customer onboarding process.

One of the main challenges for MUA’s life insurance subsidiary was to reduce the turnaround time of issuing policies. To issue a client quotation, field agents had to use an Excel calculator on their laptops. Once this was done, the client had to complete a physical form, sign it, and then have the agent send the documentation to the office for processing.

“We wanted to create an environment where our agents could focus on tasks which would bring more value while spending less time on onerous administrative functions. MUA needed an integrated solution that would empower the organisation to support its agents and intermediaries with digital solutions while also providing access to real-time data and insights,” says Arveen Ramdinee, manager in the information systems department at MUA.

This resulted in the implementation of the SilverBridge Partner Portal to empower field agents to work remotely while delivering a digitally enhanced customer experience. The SilverBridge solution enables the intermediary channel to digitally onboard new customers and proactively manage customer retention.

“We had to prioritise deliverables and identify the best implementation approach. This saw us working closely with SilverBridge with the collaboration so effective that one could say we were one integrated team. SilverBridge suggested we go with the minimum viable product approach, which was a game-changer and enabled us to achieve all our deadlines,” says Ramdinee.

The SilverBridge Partner Portal is now enabling MUA to meet all its objectives. Agents are now autonomous and digitally enabled to enhance the customer service experience. They are empowered through access to all relevant policy information. With the portal, MUA agents are more efficient as they can capture client details while the system immediately checks and confirms the proposal. New applications are processed significantly faster, enabling the organisation to provide better customer service.

“Working with SilverBridge has enabled MUA to increase efficiencies. In the process, the organisation is now equipped to improve turnaround times on policy approvals, supporting the company’s growth objectives. As a business, MUA strives to be positioned as a modern, high-tech company that can be trusted by a new generation of clients. It was therefore imperative that we innovate the overall client service experience and SilverBridge was the right partner to help us do this,” says Ramdinee.