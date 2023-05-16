Software Developer

Join one of SA’s leading banks – my client is in the market for a Software Developer. Offering exceptional benefits.

Whats the role about?

Development, Maintenance and Production Support for the Cash Focus System of which is the sub system of the “Corporate Investment Banking” Systems.

In other words:

Development of Mainframe Cobal, DB2 Online and Batch applications using Agile methodology. Participate in daily stand-up Agile meetings. Unit testing, SIT (System Integration Testing), UAT (User Acceptance Testing) and hand-over for raised change requests for change management into production, implementation, and post-implementation support.

Environment: Hardware / Software

The core business process is supported by IMS Mainframe with application programs written in Cobol, DB2 and JCL

What’s needed?

– 5 years’ + experience with Cobal and Hogan

– A relevant IT Degree / Diploma

– Banking or Financial industry would be advantageous

– Hybrid working ( once a month in office )

Must be a South African citizen

Please send your updated CV and skils matrix to Lizette at

