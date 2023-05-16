Software Developer – AEM Forms Development

Our Client in the Banking Industry is looking for an experienced Software Developer with AEM, CRM and Microsoft Dymanics experience to join their IT team.

You will be working on the next generation of our web applications. You’ll be responsible for developing, testing, and implementing new features to ensure that they are secure, efficient, and high quality. You’ll also have responsibility for ensuring that all technical documentation is updated accurately and in a timely manner, as well as maintaining an accurate time sheet for any work performed.

Requirements

Troubleshooting and Debugging

Strong technical understanding of the Angular framework

Experience with collaboration tools, Jira, Confluence, etc

Good understanding of requirements and a good working relationship with BAs, Designers, Engineering Leads, and Tester -Contribute and participate in all squad ceremonies

Develops and maintains software solutions based on AEM forms

Uses open-source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline -execution and minimize errors encountered.

Assist in the creation of AEM (Ajax Enabled Enterprise Manager) and functional tests based on those.

Qualifications

Experience with Microsoft Dynamics, AEM and CRM systems.

3+ years of experience with web development, AEM forms and/or mobile application development preferred

Agile software development methodologie.

Object Oriented programming languages (C#, Java, etc..

Experience with AEM forms development preferred

Apply Now with your updated CV!

Desired Skills:

Java

C#

Agile

CRM

AEM

Microsoft Dynamics

365 Dynamics

Object-oriented programming

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position