Software Development Team Lead

Responsibilities
- Develop and implement strategies
- Lead team on web-based and mobile products
- Architecture design
- Liaise with clients and company stakeholders
- Team coaching
Skills
- Minimum 6 years working experience in software development working throughout the SDLC
- .Net web development
- Visual Studio 2008
- Experience working with spatial data such as Google Maps API and SQL Spatial (advantageous)
- Database development
Qualifications
- BSc in IT related field
- MCSE and MCSD – Advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Visual Studio 2008
- .Net Web Dev
- SQL Spatial