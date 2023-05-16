Software Development Team Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 16, 2023

Responsibilities

  • Develop and implement strategies
  • Lead team on web-based and mobile products
  • Architecture design
  • Liaise with clients and company stakeholders
  • Team coaching

Skills

  • Minimum 6 years working experience in software development working throughout the SDLC
  • .Net web development
  • Visual Studio 2008
  • Experience working with spatial data such as Google Maps API and SQL Spatial (advantageous)
  • Database development

Qualifications

  • BSc in IT related field
  • MCSE and MCSD – Advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Visual Studio 2008
  • .Net Web Dev
  • SQL Spatial

