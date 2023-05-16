Specialist: Data & Business Intelligence – Gauteng Pretoria

To design, develop, implement and maintain data and business intelligence solutions to meet both internal and external customer requirements
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Define and plan the implementation and cut over approach requirements and steps to be followed including consulting the business on business readiness criteria
- Design and present prototypes in accordance to the relevant requirements
- Assess the current Business Intelligence system efficiency and provide recommendations to ensure the optimal use of computer systems and applications
- Provide testers with background information and insight relating to processes and functionality provided
- Schedule, conduct and report on code review including corrective action identified as we as applying version control to associated codes and documentation
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Diploma + Advanced Diploma / B Degree in, engineering. IS, Computer Science, IM, IT or related field
- MCSE: Data Management and Analytics Certification is preferred
- Data Science Certifications (i.e. Python, Microsoft, AWS, Hadoop, big date, machine learning, etc.) are advantageous
- Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundation Certification is essential
- 8 years relevant work experience in ICT Business Intelligence/Programming
- 4 years specialist experience
Desired Skills:
- problem solving
- strategic thinking
- Quality focus