Specialist: Database Administration – Gauteng Pretoria

Develop, design and implement and maintain activities related to the company database environment by resolving internal and external queries timeously thereby ensure that company ICT resources are always available
JOB DESCRIPTION
Functional Management
- Develop and implement a strategic blueprint to follow when deploying databases within the company environment
- Provide reporting and ETL services as required by the business
- Install new or rebuild existing databases in accordance with standards and operational requirement
- Perform daily systems monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all databases, systems and key processes
- Apply systems patches and upgrades on a regular basis and upgrade administrative tools and utilities
- Implement data system installations, configurations and maintenance in line with approved ICT policies and procedures
- Implement daily back-up operations to ensure that all required database systems are successfully backed up to appropriate media
- Log and track call accurately and ensure that calls are timeously resolved
Risk and Compliance Management
- Assist in identifying and adhering to fraud controls, risk prevention principles, sound governance and compliance processes, and tools to identify and manage risks
- Maintain and enforce all related Service Level Agreements to minimise business risk and ensure business continuity
Stakeholder Management
- Build and maintain effective internal and external stakeholder relationship for the purpose of expectations management
- Represent and participate in the organisation’s committees and tasks teams when required
- Convene and attend meetings and present relevant information stakeholders when required
- Follow up on unresolved queries and complaints where required
- Liaise with relevant stakeholders regarding follow-up of information, as require for tender requests.
Desired Skills:
- ITIL Protocols
- Microsoft SQL
- Oracle