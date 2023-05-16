Specialist Developer/Programmer

The role will include maintenance, support and enhancements to all systems, current website and intranet portal, integration from all public facing applications to the internal databases, APIs and all internal and external mobile applications.

Requirements

8+ Years of experience

net/VB.net/C# web development (8 years +)

SQL development (8 years +)

Solution design and architecture (6 years +)

App dev frameworks & methodologies

Database design (6 years +)

Object oriented programming and methodologies (6 years +)

net webapi (3 years +)

HTML, CSS, Javascript (4 years +)

Good documentation skills

Responsibilities

Review and upgrade older systems to the latest operating system and infrastructure platforms

Develop and oversee development of new system functionality in accordance with business specifications captured on the detailed design document;

Compile the project(s) technical and architecture designs;

Ensure that the developers complete all development in line with the coding standards and technical specifications;

Review all completed development work and carry out code reviews;

Compile and review technical design documents based on the specifications captured on the detailed design document;

Compile and review database design documents;

Investigate and fix bugs identified during unit and system testing;

Participate in the migration of system changes from one environment to the next; and j) Plan and execute performance testing of the system.

Liaise with project managers and/or project leaders ensure that all new designs and enhancements of systems comply with technology policies, procedures and standards adopted at the Commission;

Where new system designs and enhancements are required, the technical lead will be responsible for leading the user technical designs and specifications;

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position