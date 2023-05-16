Specialist: Web Development

Design, develop, implement and maintain functional and secured web applications and provide support to existing web applications and integrate new technologies into system designs for the company to meet the strategic and business objectives of the organisation

JOB DESCRIPTION

Develop user friendly based web applications and applications framework as required

Analyse user needs to determine requirements and conduct systems analysis and develop web-based applications in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders

Create site layout and user interfaces from design concepts by using standard scripting language (such as XHTML, HTML, CSS and PHP practices) and facilitate programming and development

Design and implement applications and we-based services and ensure applications database integration in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders

Review all programs prior to implementation to verify consistency and conformance with processes and policies in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders

Perform problem analysis, unit testing and program implementation for systems and/or projects

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Diploma + Advanced Diploma/ B Degree in ICT, IS, Computer science or related field

HTML & CSS Coding Specialist (HCCS) Certification is essential

JavaScript Certification is essential

8 years relevant work experience in web/SharePoint applications and Nintex workflows

4 years specialist experience

Desired Skills:

Problem solving

Strategic Thinking

Quality focus

Learn more/Apply for this position