Technical Developer

My client is a leading giant in the automotive industry now looking for individuals that is ready to secure their future, whether you are in a junior position or well-seasoned, now is the time to act. The perfect candidate will have exposure to Line ups, oracle and a relevant degree.

Minimum Requirements:



Exposure to open shift

Aws

Azzure

Live ups

Oracle

PL/ SQL

Unix / Linux

Unix shell scripting

Agile

Python, Java, JavaScript /ES6

NodeJS

C#

C++

German speaking advantageous

Promotheus

Elastic Stack

CI/CD

Jira, Confluence, Bitbuckit, Xrays

