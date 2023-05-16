Terrestrial fibre connects Mombasa, Joburg

Liquid Dataport has launched the first terrestrial fibre connecting Mombasa to Johannesburg.

The new route, including a fibre link across DRC between Goma and Kananga, provides multiple landlocked countries with extra redundancy, resilience, connectivity to numerous data centres and cloud resources.

It is also an alternative option in the event of a subsea cable outage between Kenya and South Africa.

“The route will not only bring increased access to high-speed connectivity but will also improve lives and allow business to create and sustain millions of jobs,” says Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Liquid Dataport parent company Cassava Technologies.

David Eurin, CEO of Liquid Dataport, comments: “This is the first terrestrial-only cable connecting Mombasa to Johannesburg via DRC. It is the result of our significant fibre infrastructure investments in several countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, DRC, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“With this new route, we are able to provide our existing and future customers access to an intelligent network with increased resilience and low latency. It not only provides redundancy but was designed to provide additional capacity to the landlocked countries on the route with direct access to cloud resources on the African continent and beyond.”

route offers hyperscalers, enterprises and wholesale carriers direct connectivity to data centres in Johannesburg and Nairobi. Investments on the Equiano sea cable and significant capacity on the PEACE and 2Africa undersea fibre cables, together with its extensive terrestrial cross-border fibre brodband network, ensures that Liquid’s customers benefit from low-cost international capacity landing on both the Kenyan and South African shores.