UI Designer – Investment Platform – Remote Remote

There’s not great secret to this role. We want to meet fantastic and innovative UI Designers to bring a Trading and Investment Platform to life.

The Role

You will join a small, talented design team in London and work closely with the Founder/ Creative Director and Product Director.

Using Figma, you will turn concepts into pixel perfect, functional designs and prototypes.

* You’ll be working on features and designs including but not limited to:

Infographics

Animation

Interaction

UI Interactions

Charts

Making things appear and disappear

Colour

Gradient

Requirements

Must be a Figma expert

Must have experience designing Products and (web or mobile) apps

For more information, get in touch with your Portfolio. If it’s not quite what you’re looking for, tell us what is or recommend someone you know who we can speak to about the job!

Desired Skills:

UI Design

Infographics

Figma

