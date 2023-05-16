UI Designer – Investment Platform

There’s not great secret to this role. We want to meet fantastic and innovative UI Designers to bring a Trading and Investment Platform to life.
The Role
You will join a small, talented design team in London and work closely with the Founder/ Creative Director and Product Director.
Using Figma, you will turn concepts into pixel perfect, functional designs and prototypes.
* You’ll be working on features and designs including but not limited to:
- Infographics
- Animation
- Interaction
- UI Interactions
- Charts
- Making things appear and disappear
- Colour
- Gradient
Requirements
- Must be a Figma expert
- Must have experience designing Products and (web or mobile) apps
For more information, get in touch with your Portfolio. If it’s not quite what you’re looking for, tell us what is or recommend someone you know who we can speak to about the job!
Desired Skills:
- UI Design
- Infographics
- Figma